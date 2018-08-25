Mission accomplished in East County

Eric Long will remember what it felt like to help someone less fortunate than him.

Now back at State College of Florida’s Collegiate School, the 16-year-old Long and his twin brother, Mark, went on a mission trip to Naples in Collier County with 15 other youth members of the Harvest United Methodist Church in Lakewood Ranch from July 22-28. Both brothers speak Spanish, which came in handy during the mission.

They were able to help a gardener who had moved to Florida from Guatemala and who was struggling. The youth members of the church played soccer with the man and tried to make him feel welcome in a new country.

“We talked a lot about God, and we invited him over for a worship session,” Eric Long said. “He didn’t know a single person here in America. It must be daunting.”

The 17-member group from Harvest United Methodist also helped renovate homes in an area still rebuilding from Hurricane Irma damage.

Eric Long said helping out the gardener was his favorite part of the trip because it allowed him to practice his Spanish.

“He told us that we were the first Americans who were nice to him since he arrived,” Eric Long said. “It makes me so sad that he has had such a negative experience in America. We invited him to have dinner with us. We are all loved by God, and we should all love one another.”

Gabby Creneti, a 16-year-old student at St. Stephens in Bradenton, said she was absorbed in doing manual labor on the trip.

“Everything else kind of fades from your mind,” Creneti said.

Eric Long said the trip was all about breaking down barriers that keep people apart.

“The fruit of our labor is evident,” Eric Long said. “This is all tied to God. We showed (the gardener) compassion that Jesus Christ talked about.”