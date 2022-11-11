Missing woman returns home safely, police say

Update, 11 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 13

Sarasota Police on Saturday reported the missing woman returned home safely.

Original post: Concerned about her safety, Sarasota Police detectives are hoping the public can lend a hand in finding a woman who disappeared nearly a week ago.

Heather Ellis is described as 5-foot-4 with blonde hair and blue eyes. (courtesy photo)

Police said that 45-year-old Heather Ellis was last seen near the 2500 block of 10th Street, which is near Ed Smith Stadium, around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Police said she left on foot, but it’s not known if she got into a vehicle elsewhere.

She is described as 5-foot-4 with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ellis is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.