Missing flag

Hurricane Sally blew past Florida with but a few rainstorms, but she did take a souvenir — the flag at Twin Shores.

Resident John Langwig put out a Lost Flag call recently in the hopes of bringing the fairly new flag home. He misses seeing it flying from his kitchen window, and it's how he knows it's calm enough to kaya.

No matter if the flag is found or lost forever, Twin Shores won't be lacking the stars and stripes for long.

Even though there are a few folks ready to donate, Langwig said they'll procure a new one soon.