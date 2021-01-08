Mini Mustangs return

Chloe Craciun, a student in the Mini Mustangs program at Lakewood Ranch High School, took her time drawing her family with crayons.

Catherine Schutte, the pre-K teacher for the program, was excited to get to know her students after not having the program last semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's wonderful to have my classroom and Mini Mustangs back," Schutte said.

Ken Zidlick. Photo by Brendan Lavell.

Birthday unlike any other

Panther Ridge resident Ken Zidlick expected his 90th birthday to be like any other when he walked into Publix on Jan. 7, where he works as a cashier.

Instead, he was greeted by a photo collage celebrating moments throughout his life, including a banner signed by employees and customers and a birthday cake in the theme of one of his favorite activities — puzzles. Customers repeatedly greeted Zidlick with greetings of "happy birthday."

"You get to know a lot of people working here," Zidlick said.