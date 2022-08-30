Michael Saunders & Co. foundation delivers over $50,000 to charities

The MSC Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Michael Saunders & Co., awarded grants totaling $51,850 to 49 nonprofits across Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties recently.

The foundation has donated more than $1.1 million since its inception in 2011. The foundation funds organizations that provide food, shelter and education. Funds are raised through voluntary contributions from the company’s employees, and the grants are distributed twice a year.

Eight of the organizations were first-time recipients. Michael Saunders & Co.’s largest office on Main Street in downtown Sarasota provided grants to 12 local organizations.

“We are incredibly grateful to our agents and staff for their continued commitment to giving back to the communities we live in and serve on the Suncoast,” company President Drayton Saunders said.