Michael Petruzziello

1957-2020

On December 16th Michael (Mike) Petruzziello beloved husband, son, brother and friend passed away at home with his wife Debbi and their cat CoCo after a courageous battle with Cholangiocarcinoma.

Mike was predeceased by his father Dave Petruzziello of Hazlet NJ and is survived by his wife Debbi (Pope) Petruzziello of Lakewood Ranch FL, his mother May Petruzziello of Lakewood NJ, brother Dave Petruzziello, and his wife Leah, his brother Tom Petruzziello, his nephew Dave Petruzziello, his niece Jennifer Petruzziello, loving family and many dear friends in New Jersey and Florida.

Mike was born on July 21, 1957 in Red Bank NJ. He grew up and attended school in Hazlet NJ. He worked for the phone company for 42 years – he held various positions throughout his career and was a Systems Engineer when he retired from Ericsson in 2017.

Mike and his wife Debbi were married for 34 years – their lives together were filled with love and happiness. They lived in Somerset, NJ for 24 years before moving to Lakewood Ranch Fl in 2018. Mike was an avid bowler, he loved playing golf with his buddies, bike riding, technology, photography, long weekends at the Jersey shore, family gatherings and dinner out with friends.

Mike was the kind of person that everyone loved instantly and enjoyed being with – he was smart, kind, easy going, had an endearing smile and loved having a good time.

Mike was the kind of person that everyone loved instantly and enjoyed being with – he was smart, kind, easy going, had an endearing smile and loved having a good time. He will be missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him.

The family is planning a memorial service to honor Mike’s life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation or First Tee Sarasota/Manatee counties.

SERVICE:

The family is planning a memorial service to honor Mike’s life at a later date.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation or First Tee Sarasota/Manatee counties.