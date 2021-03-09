Michael “Mickey” Shlifer

1933-2021

It is with the deepest sorrow that we share the news of the passing of Michael (Mickey) Shlifer on January 26, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Rhoda Pollon Shlifer for 63 years. Also, mourning their father, are sons, Gary and Daniel, along with granddaughters, Hallie and Nina.

Born December 1, 1933, Michael was a West Philly guy, through and through. He attended West Philadelphia High School and Temple University School of Business. He spent the first year of his marriage in Lawton, Oklahoma, serving in the United States Army Dental Corps.

After the years in the Army, with plenty of tales to tell, he embarked on a long career in the transportation industry. Michael owned several companies related to the industry and retired to Longboat Key Florida after having been president of an airport shuttle and limousine service for over eight years.

This wonderful man was loved and respected by all who knew him and the love of Rhoda’s life.

A new life began in Florida with Michael Rhoda, and eventually both sons, playing lots of tennis and volunteering for many worthwhile organizations. These included mentoring and tutoring in elementary schools, working with Jewish Family and Children Services, and teaching English as a second language for the Literacy Council. A unique teaching group of retired teachers invited Michael to be the only male as part of their special method of teaching young students with reading difficulties.

We will read his name in the Book of Life.

Services will be private and a special celebration will take place in the future. Suggestions for charities are American Cancer Society or JFCS.

Suggestions for charities are American Cancer Society or JFCS.