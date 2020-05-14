Michael L. Gurchiek

1938-2020

Michael L. Gurchiek, 82, died peacefully in his sleep on Friday, May 8, at his home on Longboat Key, Fla. He was born in 1938 in Farmersburg, Ind. to Michael V. Gurchiek and Betty Rose Beauchamp Gurchiek. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, Michael J. Gurchiek. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Barbara Gurchiek, son Brian Gurchiek, (Sarasota, Fla.), granddaughter Emma Gurchiek, daughter Julie Gurchiek Hasiewicz, (Glen Ellyn, Ill.), son-in-law Joseph Hasiewicz, granddaughters Madelyn Hasiewicz, Samantha Hasiewicz, Alexandra Hasiewicz, and youngest son Chris Gurchiek (Waxhaw N.C.), daughter-in-law Connie Gurchiek, granddaughter Jessica Gurchiek and grandson Michael C. Gurchiek.

He is also survived by his sister Judy Mullican (Terre Haute, Ind.), sister Kathy Gurchiek and brother-in-law Jim Halley (Woodbridge, Va.) and brother Richard Gurchiek (Monroe, Ohio) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and cousins.

Michael L. Gurchiek graduated from Indiana State University in 1960 with a BS degree in Biological Science. He started his career as a high school science teacher, Director of Athletics, Head Varsity Football, Basketball and Baseball coach. After a few short years, Michael transitioned into the pharmaceutical industry where he spent the last 50 years of his career. He started as a sales representative for Ayerst Laboratories in Indianapolis, Ind. and then soon moved to the Chicago area to work for Bristol Myers where he held positions as Physicians Representative, Hospital Representative, District Manager and Regional Manager. Michael was then selected to be the National Director of Sales for Apothecon, the generic division of Bristol Myers. He was soon recruited to become the Vice President of Sales at Goldline, an Ivax company. Later, he became the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for an injectable pharmaceutical company called SoloPak. He then took the position of Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing with a generic pharmaceutical manufacturer, URL/Mutual. He retired from URL in 2006. After only a few months, he came out of retirement to start Pinellas Pharmaceuticals as an equal partner with his son, Chris. He continued as the President of Pinellas until his death.

Michael L. Gurchiek was the consummate husband, dad, brother and friend. He leaves behind a long legacy and a zest for life. He will be missed greatly by many for years to come.