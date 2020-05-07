Medical school launches virtual 5K fundraiser

Representatives with the LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center have created a way to encourage community health and wellbeing while also assisting medical professionals in training.

Throughout May, the public can take part in the LECOM Finish Line for the Front Line 2020 Virtual 5K.

Unlike a normal 5K event scheduled for a specific time, day and location, this event will be held virtually so participants can complete it at their convenience until May 31.

It also allows for best practices for social distancing because participants are encouraged to complete the 3.1-mile walk/run alone or in smaller groups.

Proceeds from the virtual event will benefit the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund, helping to defray the educational costs of the nation’s future healthcare providers attending the school’s Lakewood Ranch campus, as well as campuses in Erie and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and Elmira, New York.

“The LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center encourages an active lifestyle, and a virtual 5K is a great way to promote wellness and a feeling of community, especially when our current situation is not conducive to large public gatherings,” said David Hopkins, director of the LECOM Wellness Center, in a press release. “This is a stressful time for a lot of people, and exercise is a notable method of stress reduction.”

To enter the LECOM Virtual 5K, visit livefitrace.com/lecomvirtual5k by May 31. Next, choose to run, walk, bike or use an elliptical machine to complete the 3.1-mile distance. Finally, upload your results to the website by May 31. Participants can also share a photo of themselves at the completion of the 5K at livefitrace.com/lecomvirtual5k, and T-shirts and/or race medals will be mailed to participants in June.

Each year the LECOM Student Scholarship Fund distributes more than $4 million to students across its four campuses. Since 1994, the school has awarded more than $37 million in scholarships, including $20 million over the last five years alone.