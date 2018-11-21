Medallion project about to begin near Lakewood Ranch

Fourteen years after the Moore's Dairy Farm site was purchased by Heritage Harbour Development with the intention of developing new neighborhoods, construction will finally begin next spring at a site just north of Lakewood Ranch.

Heritage Harbour Development, however, is no longer involved after buying the property in 2005. It defaulted in 2010 on a line of credit to purchase the property.

Timeline Early 2005 — Heritage Harbour Development buys land for $8.7 million. September 2010 — Heritage Harbour Development defaults on $10.5 million line of credit. June 2011 — Property foreclosed by BB&T Bank. December 2011 — Upper Manatee 288 (Medallion Home) buys land. April 2019 — Construction begins on first phase Project history Medallion purchased the Moore’s Dairy site out of foreclosure for $4.75 million in December 2011. In September 2014, Medallion Home, Lennar Homes and Manatee County cleared up title and other issues associated with the property and approved an agreement that allowed Medallion to move forward with plans to alter the configuration of Port Harbour Parkway so it would meander through the Moore’s Dairy site, rather than run in a straight line at the property’s northern boundary adjacent to the neighboring Waterlefe development. The new design also creates more space between the entrance of Medallion’s proposed community and the entrance of Waterlefe. At a glance: Community: Water Color Place Location: Immediately south of Waterlefe Golf & River Club, west of Upper Manatee River Road Acreage: 289 Residences: 1,400 Snapshot: Residences will vary from single-family homes to paired villas, apartments and possibly an assisted living facility Developer: Medallion Home

In 2011, developer Carlos Beruff bought the 289-acre property off Upper Manatee River Road out of foreclosure. Beruff's vision was to build a 1,400-unit residential community.

At the center of his vision was a new roadway, which would be the final piece of an east-west connection through the overall Heritage Harbour development. Beruff would extent Port Harbour Parkway from its easternmost point to Upper Manatee River Road, creating a connection from Upper Manatee River Road to Kay Road, west of Interstate 75.

Construction of the two-lane road began in April and is slated for completion in summer 2019.

Originally, the road was planned to run along the southern boundary of the Waterlefe community, but Beruff modified the design so it meanders southeastward across his site and farther from homes in Waterlefe. He said the use of two roundabouts will create more visual appeal and help slow traffic using the roadway.

“I thought it would be preferable. I’m going to be building homes there,” said Beruff, founder of Medallion Home. “They slow the traffic, but they increase the ability for traffic to (flow).”

Manatee County’s Deputy Director of Public Works Sage Kamiya said the Port Harbour Parkway connection will help complete the area’s road network and provide alternative routes for drivers. Although the project will put more vehicles on Upper Manatee River Road, Kamiya said there is sufficient capacity for the growth.

Average daily trips are about 17,400 vehicles on the section of Upper Manatee River Road closest to State Road 64, county traffic data shows.

Beruff said construction of the Port Harbour Parkway extension was timed, partially, with improvements Manatee County made to Upper Manatee River Road. He also wanted to have the roadway ready before building homes.

Beruff’s company, Medallion Home, plans to begin construction on the first phase of its residential project, called Water Color Place, in April 2019. The first phase will have 150 paired patio homes and 30 single family homes. Plans are being reviewed by Manatee County.

Beruff said the community will have a modern coastal theme, which by design means there will be tile roofs and bright colors.

Beruff said those neighborhoods and other sub-phases within Water Color Place will be private and gated.

“The market has determined the (buyers) want to control who drives in and out of their subdivision,” Beruff said.

Beruff said planning for Phase 2, which will include 200 more units and a six-acre amenity center.

“This business is all how the market performs,” Beruff said. “If the economy continues to move, we’ll probably market (Phase 2) for winter 2020.”

Apartment developer Davis Development bought 17 acres of Medallion’s property in April and plans to build 384 apartments off Upper Manatee River Road. That project is under review with Manatee County. A Davis Development spokesman did not return inquiries for comment.

The Water Color Place property is part of the overall development plans for Heritage Harbour, but is not considered part of the Heritage Harbour community.