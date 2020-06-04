Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee plans mass food distribution and collection

Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee is planning a mass food distribution and collection at the 29th Street East entrance to the Ellenton Premium Outlets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"Hosting this event on June 6 is so poignant as it is designated as 'National Hunger Awareness Day,' a day to bring awareness of food insecurity and help to those who have fallen on hard times," said Maribeth Phillips, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus.

The nonprofit will be distributing food to up to 1,000 families on a first-come, first-served basis. Families will receive a box of food to feed a family of five breakfast, lunch and dinner for several days. Anyone who would like to drop off food to be distributed to the community can do so as well at this time.

The food distribution and collection will be a drive-thru in order to provide limited contact with volunteers and staff and maintain social distancing.

Collected food will remain in quarantine for 72 hours before being wiped down and distributed back into the community through the Food Bank of Manatee's partner agencies.