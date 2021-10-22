Meals on Wheels of Sarasota seeks gift donations

Meals on Wheels of Sarasota plans to deliver more than food and fellowship for its more than 750 clients this holiday season, but it needs your help to do so.

The organization is launching its Share the Love Holiday Gift Drive with the goal of presenting gift bags to the seniors and families it serves to “remind them they are not forgotten.’’

"The holidays can be difficult for those who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones – especially now. Even a small gift makes a world of difference for the homebound," said Marjorie Broughton, the executive director of Meals On Wheels of Sarasota in a prepared statement on Friday. “This is a particularly gratifying time of year because we know the joy they feel when they are remembered during the holidays.”

New gifts that will go into the holiday bags may be dropped off through Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays at Meals On Wheels of Sarasota, 421 N. Lime Ave.

Among the items on the Meals on Wheels wish list: Blankets; bath soap; combs and brushes; deodorant; first aid kits; pens; magnifying lenses; nail files and nail clippers; puzzle books; shampoo and conditioner; small calendars; socks; postage stamps; tissues; toothbrushes and toothpaste; writing pads, notecards, and postcards and toys appropriate for children between 3 and 15 years of age.

In addition to the holiday drive, Meals On Wheels of Sarasota will participate in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. From Nov. 18 through Jan. 3, Subaru will donate $250 to a host of charities – including Meals On Wheels – for every new Subaru purchased or leased, per customer selection.

To learn more about the gift drive, volunteering, or donating, contact Meals On Wheels of Sarasota: [email protected] or 941-366-6693.