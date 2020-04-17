Meals on wheels

Every Thursday since April 9, the Bird Key Yacht Club has been delivering 30 meals to employees at Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a gesture of thank.

Club general manager Scott Brynski and treasurer Charlie Wilson load up and deliver the meals every Thursday and will continue to do so until the pandemic is fading, Brynski said. The first meal they delivered was beef tips in egg noodles and chicken alfredo — classic comfort food.

“We all know how emotionally comforting a great meal can be,” Brynski said. “It gives us great pleasure to do this small thing to hopefully keep spirits up and tummies happy."