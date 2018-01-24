Meadow Lark Drive home sells for $3,899,000

A home in Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jorgen and Esther Jensen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 409 Meadow Lark Drive to Dennis Smith, of Sarasota, for $3,899,000. Built in 1961, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,144 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.75 million in 2011.

Weston Pointe

Roman and Martina Stana sold their home at 608 Weston Pointe Court to Kathryn Lindstrom, of Middleton, Del., for $916,500. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $962,500 in 2014.

St. Armands Towers North

Alison Martin, trustee, sold the Unit 125 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Lynn Molfetta, of New York City, for $750,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2004.

Emerald Pointe North

Mohamed Zaki sold his Unit 4 condominium at 2067 Harbour Links Drive to Houston and Betty Little, of Brentwood, Tenn., for $705,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2015.

Beachplace II

Theodore and Shirley Alesczyk, trustees, of University Park, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Fortunata Tramonte, of Queens Village, N.Y., for $665,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,392 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,000 in 2010.

Lido Harbour Towers

Richard Dow and Sally Dow, trustees, of Joliet, Ill., sold the Unit 602 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Jon and Kristen Sweet, of Arlington, Va., for $625,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,117 square feet of living area.

Tiffany Plaza

Richard and Helen March, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 405 condominium at to Katherine Liggett, of Fenton, Mich., for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,456 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,000 in 1996.

Country Club Shores

Michael and Nancy Ferreri, of W. Chester, Pa., sold their home at 1130 Bogey Lane to Martin and Joann Nowak, of Middletown, N.Y., for $496,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 1984.

Sarasota Harbour East

Fred and Roberta Johnson, trustees, sold the Unit 36 condominium at 775 John Ringling Blvd. to Jeffrey Baird and Kristie Baird, trustees, of La Fayette, N.Y., for $399,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 882 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2005.