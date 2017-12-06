Meadow Lark Drive home sells for $2,175,000

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ronald and Susan Chapman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 444 Meadow Lark Drive to Jefferson Blackburn, of Midlothian, Va., for $2,175,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.6 million in 2010.

Longboat Key Towers

Juergen Servais, trustee, of Eupen, Belgium, sold the Unit S301 condominium at 601 Longboat Club Road to Ronald and Marilyn Horner, of Presto, Pa., for $1.35 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $820,000 in 2003.

Country Club Shores

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 562 Ranger Lane to Carl and Sasivimol Horsley, of Longboat Key, for $863,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,149 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,164,800 in 2006.

Sea Gate Club

Jack and Hava Simkhay, of Scarsdale, N.Y., sold their Unit 9-E condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Lefevre, of Lakewood Ranch, for $778,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2009.

Whitney Beach

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the Unit 331 condominium at 6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Helen Graber and Gordon Graber, of Montclair, N.J., for $416,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,169 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $785,000 in 2006.

Longboat Harbour

Helen McGraw, trustee, sold the Unit 301 condominium at 4410 Exeter Drive to Robert Dice Jr. and Mary Dice, trustees, of Grosse Pointe Park, Mich., for $321,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,168 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 1988.