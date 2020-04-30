Free testing will be available with no appointments or prescriptions in Bradenton, Parrish and Sarasota.
In collaboration with Manatee County, the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, free coronavirus drive-thru testing will be provided free at four MCR Health sites in Bradenton, Sarasota and Parrish on Saturday.
No appointments or prescriptions are needed.
You must be a Manatee County resident and present a photo ID and proof of residency (driver's license, utility bill).
The drive-thru testing will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, go to mcr.health.
The locations are:
East Manatee Health and Wellness Center, 1312 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton (708-8700).
Southeast Family Healthcare Center, 919 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (751-8100).
Edgar H. Price Children & Family Healthcare Center, 12271 U.S. 301 N., Parrish (776-4050).
AMA Health, 2415 University Pkwy., Bldg. 3, Suite 111, Sarasota (359-3337).
For MCR Health COVID-19 related questions, call 776-4000.