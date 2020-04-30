In collaboration with Manatee County, the Bradenton Police Department and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, free coronavirus drive-thru testing will be provided free at four MCR Health sites in Bradenton, Sarasota and Parrish on Saturday.

No appointments or prescriptions are needed.

You must be a Manatee County resident and present a photo ID and proof of residency (driver's license, utility bill).

The drive-thru testing will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, go to mcr.health.

The locations are:

East Manatee Health and Wellness Center, 1312 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton (708-8700).

Southeast Family Healthcare Center, 919 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (751-8100).

Edgar H. Price Children & Family Healthcare Center, 12271 U.S. 301 N., Parrish (776-4050).

AMA Health, 2415 University Pkwy., Bldg. 3, Suite 111, Sarasota (359-3337).

For MCR Health COVID-19 related questions, call 776-4000.