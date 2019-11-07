Maxine Wheeler Allen

1934-2019

Maxine Wheeler Allen, aged 85, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 in Jesup, GA. She was born February 11, 1934 in Lakeland, FL, the daughter of Leroy and Birdie Wheeler. Maxine enjoyed life to the fullest and was happiest when surrounded by her children and extended family, traveling, or enjoying the outdoors. She was a member of Elim Baptist Church.

Survivors are her daughters and son-in-law, Ora Gail Phillips of Pine Harbor, GA and Susan Moiselle Phillips and Steve Branham of Longboat Key, FL; son, Charles Myron Phillips of Crescent, GA; sister and brother-in-law, Jackie Wheeler King and James of Hinesville, GA; brother, Donald Wayne Wheeler of Statesboro, GA; sister-in-law, Sara Jo Wheeler; several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 7 at 2 PM from the Elim Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Howard and Rev. Ryan Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.howardfuneralga.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici.