Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019 4 hours ago

Master of the arts

Longboater Andy Maass served as the juror during the 49th Gasparilla Festival of the Arts in Tampa.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboater Andy Maass had important business to take care of over the weekend. Maass spent the weekend as the juror for the 49th Gasparilla Festival of the Arts in Tampa. He has been involved with the festival more nearly 35 years, but this was his first time to judge the 250 artists. He reviewed the artists’ work for five hours before narrowing the competition down to 37 pieces. Thirty of those artists received an Award of Merit, and Maass also awarded Best of Show.

