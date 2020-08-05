Several Manatee County agencies, nonprofits and businesses are partnering with the School District of Manatee County to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Together, they created the Mask Up Manatee Coalition. The coalition will start with a focus on educating and encouraging the county's more than 411,000 residents on preventative COVID-19 measures including wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and practicing good hand washing techniques.

The coalition will use social media and its partnerships with community agencies to spread its message.

"The purpose of the Mask Up Manatee Coalition is to speak with one voice, one clear voice that is specific to and for Manatee County," said Cynthia Saunders, superintendent of the School District of Manatee County. "We believe we can do more if we are fighting this battle together."

The idea for the coalition started when Dr. Jennifer Bencie, chief health officer for the Manatee County Department of Health, addressed the School Board of Manatee County during a July 9 workshop about reopening schools. She said the district could help in presenting a united message throughout the county to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"The majority of the parents of Manatee County students have made it clear they want our schools to be able to open; and in order for us to maintain our open schools, it will take the entire community to come together," said Scott Hopes, a member of the School District of Manatee County's board. "We have guidelines for our students and our staff and classroom educators in our schools. When you leave our school buildings you cannot leave behind your compliance with the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines. If we work together through the Mask Up Manatee Coalition, we will be able to keep our schools open throughout the school year."