Longboat Key commissioners are set to meet for the first time since early July to consider renewing the town’s mandatory mask policy.

The commission has scheduled an emergency meeting for 1 p.m. Aug. 31 using Zoom.

Mayor Ken Schneier has said he believes commissioners will vote to renew the mandatory mask policy for another 60 days.

“The overwhelming majority of LBK residents have supported the mask ordinance,” Schneier wrote in an email to one resident who wanted commissioners overturn the mask mandate. “It has increased compliance at Publix and other venues to almost 100%, resulted in few if any confrontations and, we strongly believe, contributed to LBK's extremely low infection experience.”

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows 27 COVID-19 cases overall reported in the Manatee County portion of Longboat Key's 34228 ZIP code and fewer than five in Sarasota County.

Schneier said he hoped conditions improve to allow the town to remove its mandatory mask policy “in the near future,” but it is anyone’s guess on how soon that could happen.

Exceptions The town of Longboat Key allows the following exceptions to its face-mask ordinance: People observing physical or social distancing

People eating or drinking

People inside a car, unless it is a vehicle for hire

Schools and daycare facilities, which may apply their own safety policies

County, state and federal government facilities

People in a hotel, motel or vacation rental where it is not accessible to the public

People whose compliance would be detrimental to their health, safety or welfare

People working in a business that don't have interaction with other people or maintain social distancing from another person

People exercising while they maintain social distancing

On Wednesday, Sarasota city commissioners voted to extend its mandatory mask policy. City of Sarasota communications specialist Jason Bartolone confirmed the policy will run through Oct. 28. Manatee County also has a mask requirement.

On July 2, town commissioners voted unanimously in favor of requiring people to wear face coverings in public areas where social distancing guidelines cannot be met with certain exceptions.

Anyone wanting to submit a public comment to commissioners about Longboat Key’s mask policy must do so by 10 a.m. Aug. 31 by sending Town Clerk Trish Shinkle an email at [email protected].

There are a few ways to watch the Aug. 31 meeting:

Listen to the meeting on the phone: Anyone can listen on the phone by dialing 1-646-558-8656. When the meeting ID is requested, enter 840 6850 8980 and then press the # key. Watch the meeting online, but not participate: As always with town commission meetings, anyone can watch the livestream at https://www.longboatkey.org/towngovernment/commission-meetings-live. Watch using Zoom: Anyone wanting to virtually attend and watch the meeting using Zoom can use the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84068508980. The meeting ID is 840 6850 8980 if you enter it in separately. If using a tablet or smartphone, you will need to download the free Zoom app from your device’s app store. Computers will automatically download and install the Zoom program.

Anyone who needs more information about Longboat Key’s virtual meetings can visit the town’s website or call 941-316-1999.

