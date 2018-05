Mary Priscilla “Patty” Bowes

1937-2018

Patty Bowes, age 80, of Dunwoody, Georgia, passed away peacefully April 30, 2018. She was born Nov. 2, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland, to Priscilla and William W. Mohlhenrich.

She grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, and graduated from Coral Gables High School in 1955. She attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she met and fell in love with her husband, Kenneth E. Bowes. They married in 1959 and moved to Atlanta.

Patty and Ken were active members in several churches, currently St. Luke’s Presbyterian in Dunwoody and Christ Church Presbyterian of Longboat Key, Florida, where they have a second home. She was a devoted Christian, serving as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, member of three choirs and women’s Bible study leader. As an avid reader, her latest volunteer adventure was joyfully participating in the weekly Reading Buddies program, reading to fourth-grade students in Bradenton, Florida, to help them increase their reading skills and confidence.

Patty was a talented gardener who took great pleasure in making flower arrangements for friends and family. She spent untold hours studying garden books and applying her knowledge to the beautiful flowers in her backyard.

Her interest in water color artistry began as a volunteer teaching Girl Scouts to paint, which lead her to take and teach art classes. Her paintings were juried into numerous shows and displayed and sold in many locations. Most importantly, she generously gave many beautiful water colors to scores of friends and family. Patty was a member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club art committee for more than 30 years and was chairman of the committee for the 20th anniversary member art show.

Patty was a friend to all. Long-lasting bonds were made from a variety of paths, including many from Ken’s days in the advertising business. From policemen, hair stylists, neighbors, church members, waiters, yard workers…whoever and wherever they met…they were friends!

Patty’s central focus was, at all times, family. The hours she spent with her children and grandchildren were her most cherished, whether at home in Dunwoody or sharing active summers at their home on Lake Hartwell, and later, Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by son Kenneth William Bowes, and is survived by her husband, Ken, of 60 years; son Douglas (Lisa) and daughter Ann Davies (Seth) and her five “precious darlin’ angel grandchildren”: Brian and Brittany Bowes and Will, Bo and Mary Ellis Davies; her brothers, Bill Travers (Lori), Bob Travers (Shari) and sister Sue Still (Jim); three nephews and two nieces.

Patty’s spirit was born in bravery with a heavy dose of optimism. As a young girl, she took her lead from comic book icon Mary Marvel (“I secretly called on her super powers of bravery…”), overcoming adversity at every turn. Fighting multiple cancers for the last 20 of her 80 years,, it was the same bravery and optimism, combined with her faith, that carried her forward.

Memorial services will be held at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church, 1978 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338 at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, followed by a reception at the church. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228 marked “Reading Buddies Program”.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in her name to Christ Church of Longboat Key, Presbyterian, 6400 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL 34228 marked “Reading Buddies Program”.