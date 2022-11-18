Mary Mockler Neufeld

1926-2022

Mary Mockler Neufeld, 96, formerly of Illinois, Longboat Key, Sarasota and then Bradenton, passed away on November 14, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Richard S. Neufeld. Mrs. Neufeld is survived by her five children: Anne Neufeld Rutz (Daniel), Richard R. Neufeld, Douglas Neufeld (Barbara), David Neufeld (Lisa) and Donald Neufeld, fifteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Neufeld graduated in 1948 from Mundelein College in Chicago. She and her husband lived for many years in the Chicago suburb of Homewood, where they raised their five children. Mrs. Neufeld was a homemaker and spent hours volunteering at her children’s schools, at their sports activities and at her church. She was a lifelong, faithful Catholic.

When her children were grown, Mrs. Neufeld volunteered as a docent with the Chicago Architecture Foundation and she and her husband enjoyed attending the Sarasota Opera productions and took some memorable opera trips to Europe. She particularly enjoyed the game of golf and she competed on ladies’ teams with the Lincolnshire Country Club of Crete, Illinois. When the couple moved to Florida, they joined the Sara Bay Country Club in Sarasota, where she was once named Woman Golfer of the Year. She had three holes-in-one to her credit over some sixty years of golfing!

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30AM, Monday, November 28, at Saints Peter & Paul the Apostles Catholic Church, 2850 75th St. West, Bradenton, followed by inurnment in the Church Memorial Garden. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Bradenton. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.

