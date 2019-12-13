Mary Ellen Criste (née Waite)

1934-2019

Mary Ellen Criste (née Waite) was born on March 25, 1934 in Pittsburg, PA and died December 8, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. She was 85, and resided in both Baltimore, MD and Longboat Key, FL.

Mary Ellen had a full life as a wife and mother. She met her husband Bert in tenth grade and their journey together lasted 63 years. While she loved old movies, the opera, and Christian concerts, living as a devoted Christian was her priority. Mary Ellen was an active member of the Christian Women’s Club and a founding member of Door Step Ministries. Along with a variety of ministry projects in the US, Mary Ellen worked together with Bert to build and then support several Christian churches in India and Nepal. In her daily devotions with Bert she kept a prayer journal and all knew they could rely on Mary Ellen to talk with them and pray for them in times of trouble or triumph. Her strong and happy marriage with Bert made them a powerful team to do God’s work.

While she loved old movies, the opera, and Christian concerts, living as a devoted Christian was her priority.

Gifted with perfect pitch and a great memory for song lyrics, she brought joy to many through her music ministry and used it as an encouragement to others. After earning a BA in Music Education, Mary Ellen taught high school music in the early years. In later years she conducted choirs and advised on local talent productions.

Mary Ellen is predeceased by her sister Alice Sanders and survived by her sister Charlotte Criste. She is survived by her husband Bert Criste, five children: Sue Torr, Linda Battalia, Richard Criste (Melanie), Jeanne Pim (Mark), and Robert Criste (Lesa), nine grandchildren: Rebecca Pellegrini (John), Michael Battalia, Ashley Rea (Mike), Tyler Criste (Laura), Alessandra Battalia, Griffin Criste, Sarah Pim, David Pim (Jojo), Hallie Criste, and 4 great grandchildren.