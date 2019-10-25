Mary Beth Mollo (nee Hoelter)

Mary Beth Mollo (nee Hoelter) died on July 17, 2019. She was surrounded with love by her family and under the care of Tidewell Hospice. She fought a brave battle with breast cancer for 12 years.

The family wishes to thank all those involved in her care especially Dr. Robert Whorf at Florida Cancer Specialists.

A celebration of her life will be held at Toale Brothers Funeral Home at 40 North Orange Ave. Sarasota on November 16th at 11:30 am. All are invited to attend.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE:

Saturday, November 16, 11:30AM

Toale Brothers Funeral Home

40 North Orange Ave. Sarasota

DONATIONS:

Donations in her memory may be made to Tidewell Hospice.