Martin “Marty” Zawatsky

1929-2019

Martin A. (“Marty”) Zawatsky, age 89 (September 10, 1929 to April 1, 2019). Resident of Wakefield, RI, but spent many years in Longboat Key, FL.

Son of Sarah and Julius Zawatsky of Providence, RI and survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Hope Pritsker Zawatsky, their three sons, Jay, Paul and Marc, eight grandsons, two granddaughters and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Leona Spilka. Marty attended Hope High School in the 1940’s and served as a radio operator (and inter-service boxer) in the USAF after WWII.

“If you needed a tough job done, Marty was the man on whom to call.”

He returned to Rhode Island in the late 1940’s, operated Z. Zawatsky and Sons Glass Company in the 1950’s and early 1960’s, after which he served, for over 30 years, as the President and CEO of Shoor-Elias Glass Company (later SEGCO, Inc) as well as Northeast Glass and Aluminum in New Hampshire.

Marty was an innovator in the architectural glazing and aluminum industry who authored a number of technical articles published in industry journals and who built SEGCO into the 28th largest contract glazing firm in the United States. Marty served as President of the Providence Country Day School Parents Association in 1970–71, member of the Barrington School Building Committee for the High School and served for several years, as a volunteer marine guide for the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Longboat Key Florida. Martin is remembered by his friends and business associates as a man of honesty, integrity and action. If you needed a tough job done, Marty was the man on whom to call. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Congregation Beth David at 102 Kingston Road in Narragansett Rhode Island.

