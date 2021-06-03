Martha Ellen “Miss Marty” Macallister

1936-2021

Martha Ellen “Miss Marty” Macallister passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021 in Wayne, PA. She was 84 years old. Born on December 15, 1936 in Wilmington, DE she was the daughter of Jane Kay Macallister.

A resident of Longboat Key, FL, Marty was raised in the Philadelphia area, where she adopted and raised her two daughters as a single parent. She spent her career in Philadelphia, as the founder of Miss Marty’s Pre-School. For almost 60 years, she helped shape the lives of her students, staff, and families through her care and service and dedication. She sought to provide greater access to early childhood education for the members of the community she so loved. Expanding on her passion to care for children, she became a Guardian ad Litem in Florida.

For those who knew her, Marty was known as a deeply compassionate, strong and caring person who made everyone feel special; like they were the most important person to her while in her presence. Her quiet strength, perseverance, dedication, and grit were evident in all that she accomplished. She always looked for and found the good in people. Her calming, steady presence was punctuated by her sense of humor that immediately engaged people and made them feel like part of the family. Marty enjoyed playing bridge and arranging flowers, but most of all, she loved being with her family and friends. In her presence, no one ever felt hungry, uncared for or alone. Her heart was the hearth around which many gathered and found family.

Marty is survived by her daughters, Janie [David Jr.] Partridge of Wayne, PA and Christina [Bill] Melton of Royersford, PA; grandchildren David Allen Partridge III, Megan Ellen Partridge, Tyler McCarren Melton, Victoria Jane Melton, and Alyssa Ellen Jewell Macallister; her dear friend Maxine Block, her dedicated teachers, and many other friends and family. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her aunt Harriett Wardell, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Miss Marty’s honor to the Covenant House.