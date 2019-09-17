Marlene L. Yohe (Mickey)

1932-2019



Marlene L. Yohe (Mickey) 87 years passed peacefully Sept. 5 at Santa Barbara, CA where she was living with her husband, and near to her daughter and family.



Born in Canton, Ohio, she attended McKinley High School. She lived in foster homes until her marriage to Richard R. Yohe, her loving husband of 71 years. She was an avid bridge player and Hospice volunteer for 35 years. She loved dogs and carried treats for all pets she might encounter. She had a sharp German mind and worked crossword puzzles with a pen. She is missed by a loving family, including her 2 children Dennis and Melinda, their spouses Kittie and Rick, 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. An October celebration of her life is being planned in Santa Barbara.