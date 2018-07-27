Market pops up at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall

Not long ago, Summerfield's Jennifer Murray attended a flea market in Sarasota, and the vendors were standing all alone.

She didn't think that would be possible if the market was held on Lakewood Ranch.

“There was no one there, and it made me so sad,” Murray said of her trip to the Sarasota market.

So on Aug. 3, Murray has organized the first Who Knew Pop Up Market from 6-9 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

If you go: What: Who Knew Pop-Up Market Where: Lakewood Ranch Town Hall When: 6-9 p.m., Aug. 3 More information: Call Jennifer Murray at 524-1597

“What I want to do is provide a market that’s accessible and also something that introduces (Lakewood Ranch residents) to local businesses.”

The mother of four said she has previous experience with flea markets.

“I managed Rhea Lana’s Children’s Consignment Events in St. Pete and Sarasota,” she said.

Among the vendors at the event will be Susan Ralston of Young Living Essential Oils. She said the Lakewood Ranch Town Hall will be a great location.

"I love just meeting people and getting exposure for Young Living," Ralston said.

Murray said she will have 16 vendors at the market and many others have shown interest. However, on Aug. 17, she plans to come back with another Pop Up Market at Summerfield Park.

“I want to keep the market moving all the time,” she said. “I don’t want to keep renting out the same place.”

One of her problems, Murray said, has been convincing people her idea isn't too good to be true.

“I’m charging the vendors $250 to have their booths, and they will ask me, ‘Is this real? Are you just going to cancel this market at the last minute?’"

Other vendors include Young Living with Susan Ralston, Happy Healthy Living with Shaklee, Doctor Tutor, Neo-Life, Mary Kay, Dot Dot Smiles and Lipsense.