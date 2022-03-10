Market on Longboat Key hosts last event

On March 11, Longboat Key's Town Center Green will transform into a farmer's market for the third and final time this season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 600 Bay Isles Road, more than 100 vendors will set up and sell everything from food to home goods to jewelry and decor.

There have been two so far, both organized by Nancy Ambrose from the Coquina Beach Market. These three events have been something of a test run to see how residents responded to the market. It has had a strong response and may return in the future.

When making plans to attend the market, earlier is better. The parking lot in front of 600 Bay Isles Road fills up fast, and attendees are not allowed to park in any other lots, including the Publix lot. In the past, market attendees have spilled over into multiple lots and caused parking problems at the grocery store.