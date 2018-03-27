Marjorie M. Moran

1935-2018

Marjorie M. Moran, 82, of Sarasota, Fla. (formerly of Rock Falls, Ill.) passed peacefully on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Marjorie was born May 11, 1935 in Elgin, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Helen Deak. She was married to the love of her life, the late Edwin K. Moran and is survived by her children Greg (Joan) Moran of Sterling, Ill., Jan Jordan of Sarasota, Fla., and Margo (Jon) Empen of Dixon, Ill., grandchildren Michael (Kim) Jordan, Joshua (Madison Wells) Jordan, great-grandchildren Harper and Paxton Jordan, and Brylee White, and one sister-in-law, Joan (Bud) McCallister of Kearny, Ariz.

She graduated from University High School in Normal, Ill. Marge was active in raising her children, supporting the school system, a lifetime election judge, and devoted her life to community service. After retirement, she and Ed moved to Longboat Key, Fla., and managed Cook’s Holiday Lodge. They always wanted to serve and better their community by being active and were participating members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce. Marge was a Chamber Ambassador. Marge also worked for Florida Vacation Connection, Club Bamboo, Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce and the Longboat Observer.

Marge was active in Jazzercise until two years ago and loved being a with “her jazzer-friends.” Marge touched the lives of everyone she met, and will always be remembered for her smile, optimism and kind personality.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff on the 10th floor of Sarasota Memorial Hospital. You treated Marge like family, and we will forever be grateful.

A Celebration of Life to honor Marge will be held 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Bayfront Park Recreation Center and Pavilion at 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, Fla. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Illinois at a time and date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established to the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.

SERVICE:

10 AM, Friday, March 23

Bayfront Park Recreation Center and Pavilion, 4052 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, Fla.

A Celebration of Life will also be held in Illinois at a time and date to be determined.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to a memorial established to the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce.