Marjorie Coons Sagman
1925-2020
Marjorie Coons Sagman, age 94, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Friday February 28, 2020. Marjorie was born March 25, 1925 New York City, New York to the late Jerome and Marion (nee Barnett) Rothschild. She was a graduate of Mount Holyoke.
Marjorie served as Town Commissioner of Longboat Key, FL. She is survived by her son, Sandy Coons, (Teresa); sister, Doris Asaro and step-daughter, Bonnie Heinz (Stephen). Marjorie is preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Coons Sr. and by her previous husband, Bernard Sagman. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Coons.