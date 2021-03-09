Mario N. Novi, Sr.

1929-2021

Mario N. Novi, Sr., 91, of Longboat Key passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Bradenton Hospice House.

He was born in Conshohocken, PA on July 15, 1929 to Emilio and Santa (Cicchetti) Novi. Carlisle, PA was his home for many years, as was Longboat Key, FL once he settled there in retirement. After graduating high school, Mario enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon his honorable discharge he joined the Pennsylvania National Guard, retiring from the military at age 60 with the rank of CW4. A retired U.S. Army officer, loving husband, and devoted father, Mario is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of over 40 years, loving sons Mario N. Novi, Jr., and Michael Novi, both of Carlisle, PA, dear stepsons Wayne E. Davis of Carmel, Indiana and Dwayne Davis of Middletown, PA, cherished step--grandchildren Brandy Winters, Dwayne Davis, Jr., and Siera Davis, and 4 precious great grandchildren, and a sister, Dolores Flemming. Mario was a great golfer, tennis player and loved to fish. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Mario was preceded in death by his step-grandson Joshua Davis.

SERVICE:

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.