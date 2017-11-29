Taps at Marina Jack honors fallen heroes

At 1 p.m. every day, the same musical notes can be heard echoing across the water in downtown.

Residents and passers-by might wonder where it’s coming from, unable to place the tune from a distance. The answer to their question can be found at Marina Jack, where a plaque near the entrance explains the recently instituted ritual.

“Each day, at 1300 hours (one o’clock), activity at Marina Jack marina stops as taps is played and the bell tolls thirteen times,” the plaque reads.

A recording of the bugle call plays daily as a moment of remembrance for members of the American armed forces who have sacrificed their lives, said Tom Delong, a vice president with Marina Jack’s parent company, Suntex Marinas.

“It honors our fallen heroes,” Delong said.

The ritual was borne out of a partnership between Suntex Marinas and Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen service members.

“That’s one of the main missions they have — helping children carry on with their lives after a parent has fallen,” Delong said.

The nonprofit’s focus is reflected in the small ceremony: The 13 chimes of the bell are sounded to represent the 13 folds in American flags offered to the surviving family of service members and veterans who have died.

Marina Jack began playing taps daily in August. Beyond the plaque at the entrance of the marina, the business hasn’t done much to publicize the significance of the routine.

“We’re supporting the Folds of Honor initiative, so we want the focus to be on the program,” Delong said.

Still, some visitors have taken note, Delong said, passing along their appreciation to staff at Marina Jack — or just taking a moment for solemn reflection as taps plays.

“It means a lot to a lot of people,” Delong said.