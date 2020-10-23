Marilyn Miller Lami

1929-2020

Marilyn Lami, longtime Seaplace resident on Longboat Key, FL died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Village on the Isle in Venice. She was 91 years old.

Born Marilyn E. Miller on June 27, 1929 in St. Louis, Missouri. She graduated from St. Josephia Academy HS in 1948 and attended St. Louis University for a year before becoming a medical secretary at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood, MO. Marilyn married Dirk L. Lami on July 19, 1952 and together raised three children, Peter, Susan and Patricia. They were married 63 years. Their first home was in Kirkwood MO and soon after moved to Downers Grove IL. Dirk’s career led the family to Rye NY in 1968. Upon Dirk’s retirement, Marilyn and Dirk moved to Longboat Key in mid-, to late 70’s. Marilyn was an active volunteer with St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church and the Sarasota Orchestra. She enjoyed her vibrant social life at Seaplace Condominiums and entertaining family and friends.

She is survived by her two sisters Mardel McGuire and Virginia Miller; her children Peter Lami, Patricia Hedlund and Susan Davis; and seven grandchildren: Dirk, Katharine, Austin, Kelly, Robert, Ryan and Allison.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Dirk Lami, Gus and Andrew Hedlund, son-in-law and grandson, respectively.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church on Friday, October 30th at 11:00 A.M. Memorial donations may be made to ‘All Faiths Food Bank’ in Sarasota. Tel (941) 379-6333.

SERVICE:

Friday, October 30 11AM

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church

DONATIONS:

Memorial donations may be made to ‘All Faiths Food Bank’ in Sarasota. Tel (941) 379-6333.