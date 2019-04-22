Maria DeSanto

1939-2019

Maria DeSanto, age 79, of Longboat, FL, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Maria was born April 27, 1939 in Buffalo, NY.

Beloved wife of the late Salvatore DeSanto; loving mother of Martin (Sherry) DeSanto and the late Christopher (Doreen) DeSanto; grandmother of Christopher Jr., Maria, Chelsea, Grace, Nicolas and Domonic; sister of Nunzio (Linda) Ferrucci and the late Emilio (Christine) and the late Sando (Sylvia) Ferrucci; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation.

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Buffalo, Inc.