Margaret “Betty” Eul (née Evans)

1923-2020

Margaret “Betty” Eul (née Evans) died peacefully in Mother McCrory Manor on February 11, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio at the age of 96.

Betty was born June 25, 1923 in Lake Forest, IL, the daughter of John Lewis and Blodwen Roberts Evans. She married her high school sweetheart, Charles William Eul, Sr. in Lake Forest, where they lived until 1988. They retired to Longboat Key, FL, where they became boaters and enjoyed fishing and water activities. Betty was an avid knitter, making beautiful afghans, baby sweaters and blankets that are cherished by her family. She lived in Columbus, OH from 2013 until her death.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, son Charles William Eul, Jr., daughters Betsy Davis and Melodie Shinneman, grandson Joey Calcese, brother George Evans, and sister Virginia Pett. She is survived by son-in-law Nial Davis (Betsy) of Port Charlotte, FL and grandchildren Laura Jennings (Bill) of Ninety-Six, SC; Robin Buthman (Jay) of Salem, WI; Jeff Eul (Cathy) of Elk Grove, IL; Bruce Eul (Jennifer) of Salem, WI; Ryan Eul (Stephanie) of Salem, WI; Maggie Davis of Columbus, OH; Tiffany Inglis (Brian) of Columbus, OH; Eve Daniels of Olney, IL; Bonnie Eul of Round Lake Beach, IL; and 17 great grandchildren.

No services are planned.

