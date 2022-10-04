Many Sarasota County parks remain closed

Damage assessments are still underway around the county.
Clamoring for some outdoor recreation time following days of being cooped up by Hurricane Ian?
Power outages and downed internet connections have you craving for a nice walk in a county nature park?
Uh, you might want to consider your plans.
Lots of county parks are still out of order with downed trees or other damage to the point officials have yet to reopen them.
We checked around, and here is what’s open and closed around the Sarasota area:
Open
- Ashton Trailhead, 4301 Ashton Road
- Babe Ruth Park, 185 S. Pompano Ave.
- Sarasota Springs Park, 4435 Beacon Drive
- Celery Fields, 6893 Palmer Blvd.
- Lido Beach, 400 Ben Franklin Drive
- Lime Lake Park, 2020 North Lime Ave.
- Locklear Park, 821 Lockwood Ridge Road
- North Lido Beach Park, 50 Ben Franklin Drive
- Old Miakka Preserve, 251 Myakka Road
- Pompano Trailhead, 601 S. Pompano Ave.
- Sarasota Springs Trailhead, 4012 Webber St.
- Siesta Key Access, 200 Givens St.
- Siesta Key Beach Access 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13,
- Stoney Brook Nature Trail, 4404 Central Sarasota Parkway
- Tatum Ridge soccer fields, 4100 Tatum Road
Closed either because of damage or assessments still in progress
- 17th Street Park
- Ackerman Park, 400 Apex Road
- Bayonne Park, 8050 Springfield Drive
- Big Slough Preserve, 21075 S.R. 72
- Boyd Park, 4300 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key
- Brohard Dog Park, Venice
- Christopher Wheeler Park, 1300 Old Stickney Point Road, Sarasota
- Circus Hammock, 4572 17th St.
- Culverhouse Park, 7301 McIntosh Road
- Fruitville Park, 5151 Richardson Road
- Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane
- Lakeview Park, 7255 Hand Road
- Legacy Trail (full length)
- Miss Sarasota Softball Complex, 4770 17th St.
- Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle
- Palmer Point Beach Park, 9399 Blind Pass Road, South Siesta Key
- Phillippi Estates and Phillippi Point Park, 5500 Tamiami Trail and 1863 Phillippi Shores Drive
- Pinecraft Park, 1420 Gilbert Ave.
- Potter Park, 8587 Potter Park Drive
- Red Bug Slough Preserve, 5200 Beneva Road
- Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road
- Siesta Key beach access points 3B, 5, 7, 7 addition, 8, 9,
- Southgate Circle, 3170 Southgate Circle
- Ted Sperling Park, 190 Taft Drive, Lido Key
- Turtle Beach Campground, 8862 Midnight Pass Road
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road
- Wharf Road Park, 1601 Wharf Road
- Youth Athletic Complex, 2810 17th St.
Partially open
- Bee Ridge Park, 4430 Lockwood Ridge Road (interior facilities closed)
- Colonial Oaks Park, 5300 Colonial Oaks Blvd.
- Longwood Park, 6050 Longwood Run Blvd. (interior facilities closed)
- Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd. (some facilities unavailable)
- Turtle Beach Park, 8918 Midnight Pass Road
- Urfer Family Park, 4000 Honore Road
