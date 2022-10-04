Many Sarasota County parks remain closed

Clamoring for some outdoor recreation time following days of being cooped up by Hurricane Ian?

Power outages and downed internet connections have you craving for a nice walk in a county nature park?

Uh, you might want to consider your plans.

Lots of county parks are still out of order with downed trees or other damage to the point officials have yet to reopen them.

We checked around, and here is what’s open and closed around the Sarasota area:

Open

Ashton Trailhead, 4301 Ashton Road

Babe Ruth Park, 185 S. Pompano Ave.

Sarasota Springs Park, 4435 Beacon Drive

Celery Fields, 6893 Palmer Blvd.

Lido Beach, 400 Ben Franklin Drive

Lime Lake Park, 2020 North Lime Ave.

Locklear Park, 821 Lockwood Ridge Road

North Lido Beach Park, 50 Ben Franklin Drive

Old Miakka Preserve, 251 Myakka Road

Pompano Trailhead, 601 S. Pompano Ave.

Sarasota Springs Trailhead, 4012 Webber St.

Siesta Key Access, 200 Givens St.

Siesta Key Beach Access 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13,

Stoney Brook Nature Trail, 4404 Central Sarasota Parkway

Tatum Ridge soccer fields, 4100 Tatum Road

Closed either because of damage or assessments still in progress

17th Street Park

Ackerman Park, 400 Apex Road

Bayonne Park, 8050 Springfield Drive

Big Slough Preserve, 21075 S.R. 72

Boyd Park, 4300 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key

Brohard Dog Park, Venice

Christopher Wheeler Park, 1300 Old Stickney Point Road, Sarasota

Circus Hammock, 4572 17th St.

Culverhouse Park, 7301 McIntosh Road

Fruitville Park, 5151 Richardson Road

Glebe Park, 1000 Glebe Lane

Lakeview Park, 7255 Hand Road

Legacy Trail (full length)

Miss Sarasota Softball Complex, 4770 17th St.

Nathan Benderson Park, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle

Palmer Point Beach Park, 9399 Blind Pass Road, South Siesta Key

Phillippi Estates and Phillippi Point Park, 5500 Tamiami Trail and 1863 Phillippi Shores Drive

Pinecraft Park, 1420 Gilbert Ave.

Potter Park, 8587 Potter Park Drive

Red Bug Slough Preserve, 5200 Beneva Road

Rothenbach Park, 8650 Bee Ridge Road

Siesta Key beach access points 3B, 5, 7, 7 addition, 8, 9,

Southgate Circle, 3170 Southgate Circle

Ted Sperling Park, 190 Taft Drive, Lido Key

Turtle Beach Campground, 8862 Midnight Pass Road

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road

Wharf Road Park, 1601 Wharf Road

Youth Athletic Complex, 2810 17th St.

Partially open