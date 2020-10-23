Manatee Technical College is giving prospective students an opportunity to see its campuses through a virtual open house.

A video will be posted to MTC's Facebook and YouTube pages at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 for the East Campus and Nov. 5 for the Main and West campuses.

The video will provide an overview of the college, an introduction to the campus and an overview of available programs.

"Manatee Technical College wants the community to know we are here to help them get started on a new career path," said Valerie Viands, the director of MTC. "CARES Act funding is available to help those whose jobs have been disrupted by the pandemic, and MTC will help with job placement, too."