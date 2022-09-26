Manatee schools shift to evacuation shelters

The School District of Manatee County has announced it will close its schools beginning Tuesday with many shifting to shelters to accommodate those who will be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

A release from the district said, "the duration of school closings is not known at this time, and will be dependent on the movement and impact of the storm."

The release said all district employees will be off from work until further notice.

The district will open 15 schools as shelters beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday for those who are evacuating their homes.

The schools that will convert to shelters are:

Nolan Middle School (Special Needs)

Braden River High School (Pet Friendly)

Manatee High School (Pet Friendly)

Mills Elementary School (Pet Friendly)

Bayshore Elementary School

Freedom Elementary School

Gullett Elementary School

Harvey Elementary School

Lee Middle School

Myakka Elementary School

Miller Elementary School

McNeal Elementary School

Rogers Gardens Elementary School

Williams Elementary School

Willis Elementary School

The Manatee County Emergency Shelters webpage has information on what to bring to the shelter, alongside more information about the shelters.