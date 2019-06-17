Manatee Schools partner for summer learning opportunities

The School District of Manatee County, the Manatee County Public Library System and the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature at the South Florida Museum are working together to combat any learning loss children may experience this summer.

Today, the district announced its free initiative, which is part of its yearlong Soar in 4 program, to encourage students and families to read. Children whose summer activities does not include reading can lose two to three months of progress educationally, a district press release said.

The first two events run from 5-7:30 p.m. The first is June 17 at Central Library, 1301 First Ave. W., Bradenton, when families can meet a children's author and create things in the library's "makers' space" areas. The second is June 19 at The Bishop Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, where children can meet the "Curious George" book character and explore parts of the museum.

Other events will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at Central Library and Bishop Museum July 2, July 17, July 31 and Aug. 7 and at the Central Library only July 1, July 15, July 29 and Aug. 5.

Snacks will be provided at each event. All activities have been designed to align with classroom learning.