Manatee schools announce open enrollment requirements

Beginning in January, the School District of Manatee County will open enrollment for parents who wish to send their child to a school other than the one to which they are assigned for the 2018-2019 school year.

Parents or guardians wishing to do so need to apply during the school choice open enrollment period, which runs Jan. 8 to Jan. 19, 2018 for high schools. Middle school enrollment runs from Feb. 5 to Feb. 16 and goes from March 5 to March 16 for elementary schools.

School Choice application locations - Office of Student Assignment, located at 1400 First Ave. E., Palmetto - All Manatee County school sites - Online, then clicking “School Choice” under the “Parents and Students” tab.

The open enrollment period is the only time during the year when parents can apply to request their child attend another school without a special exception.

Students who are new to the school district will need to present a certified birth certificate and their social security number at the time they apply for school choice. In addition, school choice applications must be completed and signed by the “enrolling parent of record," which is the legal guardian that entered them into the school system.

The enrolling parent of record can submit an application via email by using the address they entered in the Student Information System through the Focus Parent Portal. In-person or postal submissions require a notary.

Approval of School Choice applications are subject to enrollment capacities and other demographic criteria. For more information and a list of restrictions, contact the Office of Student Assignment.