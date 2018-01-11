Manatee schools graduation rate exceeds 80%

Graduation rates for the School District of Manatee County have remained above 80% for the second consecutive year, according to information released by the Florida Department of Education on Jan. 10.

The district’s graduation rate was 81.1% for the 2016-2017 school year and fell slightly below its previous 10-year high of 83.5% in 2015-2016.

The district’s graduation rate has increased 16.4% since the 2010-2011 year. Rates by year were: 64.7% in 2010-2011; 76.2% in 2011-2012; 76.8% in 2012-2013; 75.7% in 2013-2014; and 77.9% in 2014-2015.

“The upward trend in our district’s graduation rate is directly attributable to the hard work of our students, parents, teachers, guidance counselors and all the dedicated professionals who devote themselves to educating our children,” said Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene in a statement. “We are deeply committed to making sure our students have the skills and attributes they need to pursue their dreams.”

The state of Florida’s graduation rate was 82.3 percent for the 2016-2017 school year, which was a 14-year high.