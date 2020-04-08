Lakewood Ranch's Annya Hernandez normally eats breakfast with her 6-year-old, Alessandro Hernandez, at Braden River Elementary School.

However, since schools closed and the School District of Manatee County has moved to a virtual learning platform, the family has been taking advantage of free lunches available for Manatee County students.

"It's fantastic," Annya Hernandez said as she picked up a sack lunch of corndogs, cucumbers and apples. "He loves the food. It's a good break from the computer."

The school district is offering free meals for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six locations. Families remain in the car and take a to-go package. The service is offered at the following locations:

• East Migrant Head Start, 34590 State Road 64 East, Myakka City

• William H. Bashaw Elementary School, 3515 57th St. East, Bradenton

• Carlos E. Haile Middle School, 9501 State Road 64 East, Bradenton

• Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton

• Myakka City Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

• Tara Elementary School, 6950 Linger Lodge Road East, Bradenton

Children, ages 18 and younger, can go to any site to pick up food. The child must be in the car to receive a meal.

All food pickup sites will be closed April 10. Families can pick up meals for April 9-12 on April 9.