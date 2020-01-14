Manatee school district attorney placed on administrative leave

The School District of Manatee County has placed general counsel Mitchell Teitelbaum on administrative leave as of Jan. 10 pending an internal investigation.

District spokesman Michael Barber said the district could not comment on the matter while it is under investigation. Teitelbaum joined the district on May 1, 2014. He is responsible for providing general legal advice and representation for the entire school district and represents the superintendent in prosecuting employee discipline cases and student expulsions. Teitelbaum also oversees all district contracts and existing and new School Board of Manatee County policies.

District Superintendent Cynthia Saunders sent Teitelbaum a letter dated Jan. 10 alerting him to possible misconduct on his part. Teitelbaum was instructed not to contact any employees of the district or school board members during the investigation, without Saunders consent.

Teitelbaum also was instructed he could not leave the county during normal duty hours without Saunders permission. The letter stated "Failure to follow the above directives will be considered gross insubordination and could lead to disciplinary action."

Teitelbaum will not be at the school board meeting tonight as a result of being on administrative leave, Barber said.

Teitelbaum’s salary is approximately $140,000 per year, according to Barber.