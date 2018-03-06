Manatee schools offer open enrollment

The Manatee County School District’s School Choice Open Enrollment for elementary schools runs now through March 16.

Parents who would like to send their enrolling kindergarten through fifth-grade child to a school other than the one to which they are assigned for the 2018-2019 school year, need to apply during the session.

The Elementary School Choice Open Enrollment Session is the only time during the year when parents can apply to have their elementary school child attend another school without giving a specific reason for the move. House Bill 7029 now offers the opportunity for out-of-county students to apply during the Choice Open Enrollment Session, as well.

Applications are available online at manateeschools.net by clicking “School Choice” under the “Parents and Students” tab. Applications also are also available at school sites and the Office of Student Assignment, at 1400 First Ave. E., Palmetto.

New students will need to present a certified birth certificate and social security number at the time that they apply for school choice.

For current Manatee County students, the Choice application must be completed and signed by the enrolling parent of record.

Approval of school choice applications is subject to enrollment capacities and other race-neutral factors.

For more information about school choice, visit the district’s website or call 708-4971.