Manatee School Board postpones superintendent decision

The School Board of Manatee County will postpone to Feb. 12 a workshop and vote on whether to hire interim Superintendent Cynthia Saunders for a three-year term.

A workshop on her contract originally was planned for Jan. 8 but was removed from the agenda because board member Scott Hopes wasn't present. A vote on the contract was scheduled for Jan. 22, but at the board's regular Jan. 8 meeting, school board member James Golden asked to postpone it because of his planned absence.

The board will discuss and vote on the contract Feb. 12. The workshop discussion begins at 3 p.m., while the meeting to vote on the contract begins at 5:45 p.m. at the school district office, 215 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

For information, visit manateeschools.net.