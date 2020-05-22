Manatee, Sarasota veterans honor fallen military members

Two Sarasota and Manatee veterans organizations on May 25 will pay tribute to military service members who have died by hosting a virtual Memorial Day ceremony.

The event, which starts at 9 a.m. May 25, will be conducted via Facebook Live because of concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is expected to last about 30 minutes and will include an invocation, the national anthem, a keynote address by Retired Navy Capt. Michael Hartford, taps, laying of a wreath and a benediction.

Manatee County Veterans’ Council Chairman Edwin Robinson will serve as master of ceremonies.

To watch live, find the “Manasota Memorial Day Ceremony” page on Facebook.

The event is being organized by Manasota Veterans Inc. and the Manatee County Veterans' Council.

Lakewood Ranch's annual Tribute to Heroes parade and downtown Sarasota's annual Memorial Day parade were canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns.