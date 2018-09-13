Manatee Planning Commission supports Lakewood Ranch growth

The Manatee County Planning Commission today recommended approval of two projects in Lakewood Ranch.

In total, Lakewood Ranch 1000 and Woodlands would bring 3,250 homes to the area east of Lorraine Road, between State Road 70 and State Road 64.

Lennar Homes is planning the 1,500-home Woodlands project, and Taylor Morrison is proposing the 1,750-home Lakewood Ranch 1000 project, which could include a golf course.

The projects now go to the Manatee County Commission for consideration.