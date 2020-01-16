The Manatee County Planning Commission voted 4-2 Jan. 16 to recommend approval of a rezoning request to convert approximately 18.2 acres at the northwest corner of State Road 64 and 117th Street East to Planned Development Commercial.

The recommended approval was for up to 150,000 square feet of commercial and retail uses, however applicant attorney Scott Rudacille confirmed the intended use is for a future Cox Chevrolet dealership.

Commissioner Paul Rutledge, who dissented, said he struggled with approving the rezone because of looming questions related to water flow on the property, through which a tributary of Gates Creek runs. He also was not convinced the site should be considered a commercial node because of the use and configuration of 117th Street East north of S.R. 64.

“I don’t feel like we’ve been given enough information,” Rutledge said. “I’m not saying it shouldn’t be a car dealership. I don’t know enough to put it at risk.”

Other planning commissioners said they felt the application complied with regulations, and supported it based on information provided at the hearing.

More than 120 residents of GreyHawk Landing and surrounding neighborhoods came to oppose the project, which they said is incompatible with their residential neighborhoods.

Kris Cox, president and CEO of Cox Chevrolet, declined comment immediately after the meeting.

Manatee County Commissioners now will vote whether to approve the request. That hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Manatee County Government administrative building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.