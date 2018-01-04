Manatee Planning board recommends infill project

The Manatee County Planning Commission today recommended approval of an infill development project off Lockwood Ridge Road, in east Bradenton.

The Villas of Lockwood Ridge would add 84 paired villas to a roughly 37-acre property at the northwest corner of Lockwood Ridge Road and 63rd Avenue East. The property is immediately south of the Barrington Ridge neighborhood.

The project design clusters homes along Lockwood Ridge and preserves a 16-acre wetland without any impacts.

Developer Neal Communities expects to present the project to the Manatee County Commission for consideration in February.